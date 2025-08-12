Flagging demand, Hubballi flag unit stares at 75 per cent dip in profits

HUBBALLI: Come August, the only BIS-certified khadi Tricolour manufacturing centre in the country, based in Hubballi, would be bustling with women employees stitching national flags throughout the day. But this year, the unit is wearing a deserted look and the number of workers too has reduced, despite it being the peak season ahead of Independence Day.

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh of Bengeri in Hubballi, which runs the flag unit, is staring at a 75% depletion in its profits this year. Ahead of Independence Day, the Sangh used to earn around Rs 2.7 crore, but with four days to go for the big day, it has received orders worth only Rs 49 lakh.

The Sangh has been staring at losses ever since the central government allowed polyester flags to be flown as part of the 75th year Independence Day. The move immensely helped polyester companies from Gujarat which have captured the market and are making big profits over the last two years.

As the central government’s also amended the national flag code, many government buildings and institutes too have started flying polyester flags, shunning khadi flags, which are priced higher. Though khadi flags have a longer life, they are losing demand swiftly.

The Sangh has now written to the Karnataka government and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, asking them to ensure that government institutes hoist khadi Tricolours during Independence Day and Republic Day.