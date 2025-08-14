Karnataka government to host free international study abroad fair

BENGALURU: To provide a safe and secure platform for students planning to study abroad, the state government is organising a Study Abroad Fair on August 17 at Lalit Ashok Hotel in Bengaluru, free of cost.

The Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC), under the Department of Skill Development, will host the one-day expo for undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) students, bringing together over 50 global universities, including Bangor University (UK), University of North Texas (USA), James Cook University (Australia), Curtin University (Singapore), Murdoch Dubai (UAE), GISMA University of Applied Sciences (Germany), from 10 countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, “This is the first time in the country that an opportunity to study abroad is being made accessible to students from all sections of society.” He added that the government-backed initiative will ensure assistance even after students arrive in their host country — covering welfare, academic progress, and legal aid.

The minister urged students and parents to participate in the expo, which will feature one-on-one sessions with university representatives, spot scholarships, and eligibility assessments. Guidance will also be provided on admissions, visas, financial planning, health insurance, language proficiency.