CM Siddaramaiah to Chief Secretary: Why state authority gave in to Centre at Metro event?

BENGALURU: In an assertion that has left the state’s bureaucracy rattled, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly pulled up Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh over the “complete surrender” of the state’s authority during the recent opening of the Yellow Line Metro, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 10.

It is said that Siddaramaiah wanted to know how and why the reins of the prestigious event -- hosted and organised by the state government -- were allegedly handed over to the central team. “Why was the control given to them, when we were the organisers and hosts,” the CM is said to have asked pointedly. Eyewitnesses described Rajneesh responding, saying she would “check” the matter.

“This is not done. We organise a programme and allow someone else to take control,” Siddaramaiah is supposed to have said.

Even at the Metro line inauguration, Siddaramaiah publicly reminded Modi that Karnataka’s contribution to the Yellow Line project was nearly four times that of the Centre, stressing an oft-repeated point that the state has received a raw deal.