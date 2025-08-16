Shepherds to hit Bengaluru streets with flocks on August 19

BENGALURU: In what could turn out to be an unusual sight, thousands of shepherds along with their flock will congregate at Freedom Park on Tuesday, and then march to the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Their demand: immediate passage of the long-promised Shepherds Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill. From the break of dawn, Bengaluru will witness a sight straight out of rural heartland -- herders in traditional attire shepherding sheep through the streets.

“This is not just a protest - this is a movement for survival,” said advocate and community leader Yellappa Hegde. He said the agitation is about protecting the identity, livelihood and dignity of India’s largest OBC community - shepherds - who make up nearly 8% of Karnataka’s population.

Backing the protest is Sri Thinthini Mutt pontiff. “For generations, shepherds have been victims of crime and harassment as they travel in search of fodder. Without strong laws, they are easy prey for criminals. We demand immediate legal safeguards,” he told TNIE.

To make the protest more inclusive, community leaders have opened the gates to SC, ST, Muslim, and other groups engaged in sheep rearing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had pledged during his Budget speech to enact protective legislation for the community. “We are here during the Assembly session to ensure that promise is not forgotten,” said Hegde.