Karnataka stands 2nd in BHASKAR startup registrations, Maharashtra top list

UDUPI: Karnataka has the second-highest number of startup registrations on the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) portal, with 20,004 entities registered as of June 30, 2025. Maharashtra tops the list with 33,845 registrations, according to figures tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon of the Parliament.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada gave these details in a written reply to a question from Karnataka MP Iranna Kadadi.

BHASKAR, under the Startup India programme, is a platform designed to centralise, streamline and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. These include startups, investors, mentors, service providers and government bodies. The initiative is aimed at reinforcing the nation’s commitment to the startup movement.

Through the BHASKAR portal, each registered entity receives a unique ID, enabling access to peer-to-peer interaction, partnerships, collaborative engagements and integration with microsites for implementing various schemes under Startup India.

The state-wise data shows Uttar Pradesh in third place with 19,382 registrations, followed by Delhi (18,972) and Gujarat (17,370). Union Territories such as Lakshadweep (5), Ladakh (25), and Sikkim (22) recorded the lowest numbers.