ECI’s dismissal of concerns about fake votes shocking, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said democracy depends on trust and that trust is broken when the Election Commission dodges questions, intimidates the Opposition, and shields those in power.

Taking to X, the CM hit out at the ECI: “The Chief Election Commissioner asked for affidavits and oaths, as if its own numbers need certification before they can be trusted. This is absurd.” Siddaramaiah said instead of behaving like an impartial referee, the ECI looked like it was reading straight from the BJP’s script. “Yesterday’s press conference didn’t answer questions raised by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; it only confirmed suspicions,” he stated.