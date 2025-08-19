Karnataka government mulls defibrillators at bus, railway stations

Under the Hrudaya Jyothi scheme, tele ECG facilities will be set up across the state. In case of heart block, tenecteplase injection worth Rs 25,000 is given at government hospitals free of cost for immediate relief, he said.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil said increasing heart attack cases, especially among youngsters, are a cause for concern. Measures have been taken to prevent them. The pattern of heart attack cases was observed for two months and it was the same indication of 6% of previous years. Linking heart attack cases with Covid-19 is not correct, he added.

Due to out-of-proportion reports and messages about such cases, 25% of admissions increased at Jayadeva Hospital. A committee headed by Dr Ravindranath from Jayadeva Hospital has ruled out a Covid-19 link, he said.

The minister said the government will open a cardiology unit in Hubballi in eight months, and another in Belagavi in two months.