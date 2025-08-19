KSRTC creates record for most women travelled

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) has entered the Golden Book of World Records for “most women passengers travelled in state transport buses (multiple locations)”. Between June 11, 2023 and July 20, 2025, over 5.04 billion (504 crore) women travelled on KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) services under the Shakti Scheme, led by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, aimed to empower women by enhancing their mobility.

The minister announced the achievement on Monday and dedicated it to the Board of Directors of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, their presidents and vice-presidents, the Transport Department, managing directors, officers, staff, and labour leaders.