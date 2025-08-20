Congress suffers setback in first Karnataka Vemgal–Kurugal Town Panchayat election

KOLAR: It was a major setback for the ruling Congress party when the Town Panchayat election results were announced on Wednesday.

Out of the seventeen wards, Congress secured victory in six, whereas the JD(S)–BJP alliance won ten wards and an independent candidate emerged victorious in one ward.

When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of the State in 2019, the government merged Vemgal Gram Panchayat and Kurugal Panchayat and upgraded it into a town panchayat, consisting of 17 wards.

For the first time, elections for the Vemgal–Kurugal Town Panchayat were held, and both Congress and the JD(S)–BJP alliance allegedly took it as a matter of prestige. Both sides carefully selected their candidates before fielding them.