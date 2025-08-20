Shepherds from Karnataka want bill that promises better life, dignity passed in session

BENGALURU: Dozens of shepherds from across Karnataka converged on Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding immediate passage of the Traditional Migratory Shepherds (Protection Against Atrocities and Provision of Welfare) Bill, 2025.

The organisers had warned of turning the venue into a “sea of sheep” — with herds flooding the capital’s streets — but strict police restrictions barred them from bringing the animals. “We got the shepherds, but couldn’t get sheep here, as we did in other districts,” admitted chief organiser and advocate Yellappa Hegde.

They had planned to protest right up to Vidhana Soudha, where the monsoon session is under way, but they were not allowed to. The Bill, pledged in the 2024-25 state budget, promises protection against the grim realities shepherds face daily — violence, theft, harassment, and even sexual assault. For a community that makes up 50-60 lakh of Karnataka’s population, leaders warned that this is no longer about politics. “This is not just a protest, but a fight for survival,” declared Hegde.