Hoax bomb threat targets Karnataka HC, Bengaluru Civil Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court and the City Civil Court on Friday received a bomb threat on the official email ID. After a thorough check, it was later declared a hoax.

The jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police said the threat mail was sent in the early morning, but the staff of the City Civil Court noticed it around 11 am and alerted the police, who along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad, rushed to the court and carried out extensive searches on the premises for two hours.

However, no explosive materials were found. The email was also marked to the Karnataka High Court, and the jurisdictional police and other teams searched the premises, and no explosives were found here either.

A senior officer said the email content referred to a political party in Tamil Nadu over a caste issue, and threatened to blow up the building with explosives. Preliminary investigations revealed that the sender had used a VPN and created a temporary account on a Russian email service. A case is yet to be register, the officer said. Further investigations are on.