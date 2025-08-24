Not remodifying SC quota matrix, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, offers financial help

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday told a delegation representing 59 microscopic Scheduled Castes that they can approach the separate Scheduled Castes’ Commission proposed to be set up in future to resolve their grievances.

The CM, however, promised all help from government, including financial assistance.

The communities are opposing the government’s recent decision to modify the Justice HN Nagmohandas Commission recommendations. Even as the commission made five groups as A, B, C, D and E, the government has reduced it to only three.