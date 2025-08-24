Not remodifying SC quota matrix, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, offers financial help

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday told a delegation representing 59 microscopic Scheduled Castes that they can approach the separate Scheduled Castes’ Commission proposed to be set up in future to resolve their grievances.
The CM, however, promised all help from government, including financial assistance.
The communities are opposing the government’s recent decision to modify the Justice HN Nagmohandas Commission recommendations. Even as the commission made five groups as A, B, C, D and E, the government has reduced it to only three.
The ‘most backward’ 59 communities who were in group A with a recommendation of 1 per cent quota were put into Group C among the ‘less backward’ Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama communities with 5 per cent quota.
The delegation headed by Dr Balagurumurthy asked the CM to remodify the matrix and shift them along with 1 per cent quota into Group A of SC left. The CM clarified that it’s impossible right now, sources said. Leaders Shantharaju from ‘Dakkaliga’, Manjunath from ‘Shillekyata’ communities were part of the delegation.
The SC left community leaders, including former minister H Anjaneya and his brother-in-law K S Basavanthappa, Mayakonda MLA, housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLC Nazeer Ahmed were also present as sympathisers of the communities.