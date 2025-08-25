Karnataka group marks 61 years of Alcoholics Anonymous in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Area Committee 1 of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) marked 61 years of service in Bengaluru, celebrating decades of support for individuals battling alcoholism. Over 1,000 recovering alcoholics and their families gathered for the event, which was attended by Shantappa, retired judge of the Central Administrative Tribunal, and Additional Director General of Police, Arun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy, who also serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alcoholics Anonymous India, spoke about his two-decade association with AA. “I realised many constables were frequently absent from duty without convincing reasons. On speaking with their families, we discovered that alcoholism was the cause. They would leave home in uniform, but spend the day drinking,” he recalled.

“We used to treat absenteeism as indiscipline. But repeated absence was not normal. I understood alcoholism is not a moral failing, it is a disease. The WHO has clinically defined it as such,” he said.

“There was a time when I was ready to give up everything for alcohol, even my family and my life. I was prepared to die a meaningless death. But by grace, I walked into a room where people taught me that I could live differently. Today, I don’t just want to live, I want to die a meaningful death, sober, free, and at peace,” shared one member, who has been sober for 12 years straight.

“In recovery, support is not expressed by saying that drinking will be stopped from next month, or that it will be limited to weekends. Instead, support is expressed simply by the decision that drinking will not to be done today. One day at a time, that commitment is kept, and that is how strength is shared,” added Chakravarthy.

He emphasised the need to treat alcoholism with compassion rather than stigma. “Alcoholism is a disease. Let’s understand it as a disease and treat it like one. Labelling people as drunkards doesn’t help. They need support, not punishment,” he stressed. AA currently runs nearly 120 meetings across Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur, offering recovery through peer support. For assistance, one can call the AA Bengaluru helpline at 9845587507 or visit aabengaluru.org