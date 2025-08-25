Sigandoor, Byndoor, Malpe, Karwar water aerodromes open for bids under UDAN

SHIVAMOGGA: Sigandoor, Byndoor, Malpe, Ganeshgudi and Karwar have been identified as among the proposed water aerodromes available for bidding under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme to promote tourism, while bids have already been received for seaplane operations in Mangaluru and Kabini.
Sigandoor in Shivamogga district is known for the Goddess Chowdeshwari temple and has backwaters of the Linganamakki Dam, which is ideal for seaplane operations. Byndoor and Malpe in Udupi district are tourist hotspots with their beaches. Ganeshgudi, a town in Uttara Kannada, is known for Supa dam. Uttara Kannada district also boasts of Kali river estuary in Karwar. Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district is situated on the borders of the Nagarahole National Park that is famous for its wildlife tourism. Mangaluru, on the coastline, attracts tourists with diverse interests.
Under UDAN 5.5, bids have already been received for seaplane operations in Mangaluru and Kabini. Letters of Intent have been issued for seaplane routes connecting these water aerodromes.
Minimum infra is needed to set up water aerodromes
Sigandoor and other identified spots remain open for operators to bid for. A water aerodrome is an area of open water, such as a lake, river, dam backwaters, or coastal stretch, that is designated for the landing and takeoff of seaplanes. It makes use of water bodies, equipped with minimal infrastructure like floating jetties, passenger terminals and navigational aids. This makes it suitable for promoting regional air connectivity in areas where building a traditional airport is difficult because of the terrain or cost. Water aerodromes in the country are now being planned mainly in tourist and eco-sensitive areas.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol revealed details of the proposals while replying to an unstarred question from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha.
Asked about any proposal to expand regional air connectivity in the state beyond Bengaluru, Mohol said that under UDAN 5.2, bids have been received for small aircraft operations (less than 20-seaters) for Ballari and Kolar airstrips.
The state government has to agree and confirm the availability of land for the development of these airports, he added.