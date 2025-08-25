Sigandoor, Byndoor, Malpe, Karwar water aerodromes open for bids under UDAN

SHIVAMOGGA: Sigandoor, Byndoor, Malpe, Ganeshgudi and Karwar have been identified as among the proposed water aerodromes available for bidding under the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme to promote tourism, while bids have already been received for seaplane operations in Mangaluru and Kabini.

Sigandoor in Shivamogga district is known for the Goddess Chowdeshwari temple and has backwaters of the Linganamakki Dam, which is ideal for seaplane operations. Byndoor and Malpe in Udupi district are tourist hotspots with their beaches. Ganeshgudi, a town in Uttara Kannada, is known for Supa dam. Uttara Kannada district also boasts of Kali river estuary in Karwar. Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district is situated on the borders of the Nagarahole National Park that is famous for its wildlife tourism. Mangaluru, on the coastline, attracts tourists with diverse interests.

Under UDAN 5.5, bids have already been received for seaplane operations in Mangaluru and Kabini. Letters of Intent have been issued for seaplane routes connecting these water aerodromes.