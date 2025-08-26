Banu must clarify that she respects deities: MP Yaduveer

BENGALURU: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said he has no objection to the government’s decision of inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities. He said, “Banu Mushtaq has made immense contributions to Kannada literature and language.

She has also fought for social causes, especially for Muslim women’s equal rights and entry into mosques. We have no disagreement on her selection. My only concern is that religious sentiments should not be hurt.”

He said Dasara is not just a state festival, but also rooted deep in tradition. “The celebrations begin with the puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. It is natural for people to ask whether the invitee respects and believes in the Goddess.

If she clarifies that she has regards for Chamundeshwari and respects religious sentiments, there is no issue at all,” he said. “In the past too, during Congress rule, Girish Karnad and KS Nissar Ahmed were invited. However, since Dasara is a religiously significant event, the government must ensure that the invitee does not hurt sentiments,” he said.

Later in a press statement, the MP urged Banu to clarify her respect for ‘Mother Bhuvaneshwari and Mother Chamundeshwari’ before taking part in the event. “It has come to our notice that she has made some statements about Bhuvaneshwari in the past,” he added.