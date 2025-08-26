Take action against fake caste certificates: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to take stern action against those getting fake caste certificates.

At a meeting of the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee for the welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in Bengaluru on Monday, the CM said courts have observed that fake caste certificates had been obtained in 170 cases. The beneficiaries have used facilities from the government using these certificates. Action should be taken against them, he said. Also, all the facilities that had been obtained using these certificates should be withdrawn immediately, he added. Different government departments should coordinate properly to stop such activities, he said, and directed officials to give a comprehensive report.

The CM said that since 2023, 6,635 atrocity cases have been registered against SC/STs, of which chargesheets have been filed in 4,912 cases. This makes it only 63%, while the accused were punished in only 36% of cases. Over 670 cases are still being investigated. In 56 cases, the accused obtained stay orders which need to be vacated, he said.

The government has set up 11 special courts to dispose of atrocity cases, but the punishment rate has been only 10%. “If the police are seen hand in glove with the accused, action should be taken against them,’’ he said. He said the medical compensation amount will be increased.

The state government has opened 33 Directorate Of Civil Rights Enforcement police stations across the state. If there is a shortage of staff at these stations, steps should be taken to fill them, he said, and directed officials to give a suitable proposal to the government.