With 124 sub-castes, confusion among Muslims over caste census in Karnataka

MYSURU: With the State Government preparing for the upcoming Social and Educational Census, there is confusion within the Muslim community over caste enrolment.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has issued a notification and as part of the preparatory process, it released a list of 124 sub-castes under the Muslim community eligible for backward classes’ reservation. The notification has sparked a discussion within the community as many are not clear as to how they should identify their caste during the enumeration process as they are not sure of which sub-group they belong to.

Questions have been raised over whether Muslims should record themselves simply by their religion or their specific sub-caste or occupational group. These 124 sub-castes are not new and Muslims were enrolled under these during the past census, surveys and findings. The commission has also invited objections within seven days of the notification in case any sub-caste is omitted or if there are errors in the names listed.

These caste includes Bangi Muslim, Atari, Byari, Chapperbanda, Darji Muslim, Fakir, Gabbit, Ghyare, Goundi, Kasbin, Khalifa, Mapilla, Nadaf, Notari, Pesh-imam, Pinjara, Qaji, Salafi, Pathan, Sikkaligara, Takankar, Syed, Sunni and many others.