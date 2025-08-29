Target to disburse Rs 28K crore in loans to 37 lakh farmers this fiscal: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said despite NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) reducing the concessional interest rate loan limit from Rs 5,600 crore in the previous fiscal to Rs 3,236.11 crore this year, ie. by 42.21%, Karnataka has achieved 96.07% in loan disbursement to farmers.

Reviewing the progress of the cooperative department at his home office, he informed that Rs 25,939.09 crore agricultural loans have been disbursed to 29,75,598 farmers in 2024-25.

The state has set a target of disbursing loans of Rs 28,000 crore to 37 lakh farmers in the current fiscal and Rs 8,362.68 crore has been disbursed to 8,69,284 farmers by July-end, he added.

He instructed officials to ensure that farmers get agricultural loans on time. As many as 28,516 cooperative societies in the state are in profit whereas 14,670 societies, including 2,200 milk producer societies, were in loss due to improper loan recovery and steps should be taken to recover the loans, the CM said.