DKS RSS anthem row: Delicate power balance in Congress surfaces again

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar often quotes Sanskrit verses with ease to put his political point across and respond to his critics. That, perhaps, was his intent when he recited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’... His attempt to bowl a political googly at the BJP leaders during a debate in the state legislative assembly boomeranged.

He came under fire from his own party colleagues and ended up apologising for it.

A quick apology from Shivakumar to “all Congressmen and I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders”, coming just a few days after former Minister KN Rajanna faced the axe for expressing scepticism about Congress’ campaign against alleged electoral irregularities, points to changing dynamics in Congress. Rajanna had not even questioned the party’s campaign. All that he had stated was that Congress was in power in the state when electoral rolls for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were prepared, and they should have been vigilant. But that was enough for the high command to act against him, especially given his penchant for controversies.

The party’s high command appears to be sending a clear message to its leaders and cadres to adhere to what Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, says, or face action.

While the developments signal party central leaders’ increasing assertiveness and close watch on the developments in Karnataka, they also reveal the delicate balance of power within the state Congress and factionalism.