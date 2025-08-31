Take SC/ST atrocity cases seriously: CM Siddaramaiah to DCRE

BENGALURU: “Caste discrimination still exists and many weaker sections of society continue to face it. Such cases must be taken seriously and atrocities against them should be prevented, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

He was speaking at Raj Bhavan after participating in the President’s Police Medal distribution ceremony.

“Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations have been established across the state. At a recent review meeting, I observed that the performance of these police stations has not been satisfactory. Officers must take this issue seriously so that the government’s objective of providing security to people from weaker sections is fulfilled.

Compared to other states, the conviction rate in atrocity cases involving the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is much lower. Police must focus on this matter,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Behind every service medal awarded today lies dedication, honesty and hard work of police personnel. Such achievements are possible only when service is rendered with concern for society.

Preventing crimes in society is the shared duty of the government and police personnel. By adopting preventive measures, crimes can be prevented to an extent, he said.