Karnataka CMO wants allegations against RSS, BSY probed

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, seeking a full investigation into a series of allegations made against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former CM B S Yediyurappa, and two media organisations’ claims attributed to former BJP MLA and Tumakuru district president B Suresh Gowda.

In a letter on Tuesday, the CMO confirmed receiving a petition from H G Ramesh, president of the Karnataka State Right to Information Social Workers Forum, alleging that Suresh Gowda, in a viral video, accused the RSS of being “extremely corrupt”.

Gowda is also said to have claimed that Yediyurappa had paid Rs 5 crore to one media house and illegally assisted another in land-related matters. The petition further alleged that the previous BJP government extended various unlawful favours to the RSS during its tenure.

Terming the accusations “serious in nature” and connected to public probity, potential corruption and misuse of office, the CM has directed the home department to verify the claims and take action strictly in accordance with law.

The letter, signed by Dr K Venkatesha, private secretary to the CM, stated that the original complaint and supporting materials have been forwarded to the home minister with instructions to initiate a detailed inquiry through the appropriate agency.

The CMO has also requested that the findings of the probe be reported back for the CM’s review. Copies of the letter have been marked to the principal secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms. The home minister is now expected to decide which investigating arm of the department will take up the politically sensitive allegations.