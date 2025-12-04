Minister Priyank promises eco-friendly data centres in Karnataka

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge promised to implement an environment-friendly approach for establishing data centres in the state. He was speaking at the 8th ASSOCHAM Smart Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025 on Wednesday.
“We will have infrastructure that is energy-secure, renewable energy-aligned and water secure. We will aggressively reduce carbon footprint and incorporate new technologies such as liquid cooling, advanced thermal management, and other next-generation cooling solutions,” he stressed.
“Karnataka is the only government in the world that has funded more than 1,700 startups. Most of them are deep tech startups,” he noted, asking investors present to give him a “laundry list of demands”, which he would oblige. “The Beyond Bengaluru and LEAP programmes are running well; they give us bang for our buck.”
He reiterated the government’s investment of Rs 300 crore in the Nipuna Karnataka upskilling programme. “I am the Rural Development as well as IT/BT minister, so I have to balance my ministerial responsibilities,” said Kharge, noting the adverse ecological impact of data centres.
Kharge also e-launched a data centre in Bengaluru, belonging to NTT. The centre is equipped with a dedicated 220kV power substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply. ASSOCHAM PwC also released a knowledge paper that outlines Karnataka’s digital vision and roadmap to become India’s sustainable and strategic hub for next-generation data infrastructure. The report ‘Heading Towards Sustainable Data Hub Vision: Karnataka Leading the Way’ says Karnataka with its robust digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity and progressive policies.
At a brief fireside chat, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Gaurav Gupta, stressed that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities house a lot of talent, which must be harnessed. “I propose we have 100-200 acres of land for dedicated data centres, which will sort out a lot of issues. We will provide adequate water and power. I suggest industries be in constant touch with the government; there will be no shortage in terms of resources,” he said.
Priyank signs MoUs with Coinbase India, Refroid Technologies
Bengaluru: Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge signed memoranda of understanding on Wednesday with Coinbase India and Refroid Technol-ogies, respectively, towards making the state a frontrunner in digital innovation. “We aim to unlock new economic opportunities for our youth, build strong technical capability, and move rapidly towards our vision of making Karnataka a global pioneer in digital innovation,” Kha-rge said.
The partnership with Coinbase India, a digital asset exchange platform, will strengthen Karnataka’s position as a hub of on-chain inn-ovation and cybersecurity. The one with Refroid Technologies introduces a made-in-India liquid-cooling portfolio designed for heavy AI workl-oads.
With Coinbase India, the state government will collaborate at two levels. The first focuses on strengthening the blockchain ecosystem through developer education, early-stage start-up incubation, and pub-lic awareness programmes.
The government will provide access to its colleges, polytechnics, K-Tech innovation hubs, subsidised infrastructure, co-working credits, and visibility through the state’s start-up cell. The second aims to enhance cyber resilience across education institutions, start-ups, and the general public.