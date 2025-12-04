Minister Priyank promises eco-friendly data centres in Karnataka

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge promised to implement an environment-friendly approach for establishing data centres in the state. He was speaking at the 8th ASSOCHAM Smart Data Centres & Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025 on Wednesday.

“We will have infrastructure that is energy-secure, renewable energy-aligned and water secure. We will aggressively reduce carbon footprint and incorporate new technologies such as liquid cooling, advanced thermal management, and other next-generation cooling solutions,” he stressed.

“Karnataka is the only government in the world that has funded more than 1,700 startups. Most of them are deep tech startups,” he noted, asking investors present to give him a “laundry list of demands”, which he would oblige. “The Beyond Bengaluru and LEAP programmes are running well; they give us bang for our buck.”

He reiterated the government’s investment of Rs 300 crore in the Nipuna Karnataka upskilling programme. “I am the Rural Development as well as IT/BT minister, so I have to balance my ministerial responsibilities,” said Kharge, noting the adverse ecological impact of data centres.

Kharge also e-launched a data centre in Bengaluru, belonging to NTT. The centre is equipped with a dedicated 220kV power substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply. ASSOCHAM PwC also released a knowledge paper that outlines Karnataka’s digital vision and roadmap to become India’s sustainable and strategic hub for next-generation data infrastructure. The report ‘Heading Towards Sustainable Data Hub Vision: Karnataka Leading the Way’ says Karnataka with its robust digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity and progressive policies.