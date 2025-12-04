Sankirtana Yatra creates tension in Karnataka's Mandya district

BENGALURU/MANDYA: The annual Hanuman Sankirtana Yatra, a routine religious procession, began on Wednesday under an unusually heavy security blanket, with rising communal unease in a district regarded as a model of Hindu-Muslim harmony.

The 4.2-km yatra, held for more than a decade, wound its way through Mandya town’s most sensitive stretches, including the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna. While the procession remained largely peaceful, some participants raised slogans, claiming the mosque stood at the site of a Hindu temple, allegedly altered during the era of Tipu Sultan.

Police personnel stationed along the entire route immediately intervened to prevent any escalation. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told TNIE: “There was no serious tension. The procession crossed the mosque peacefully. We had deployed adequate forces at every junction, and the situation is under control.”

The precautionary deployment – unprecedented for this yatra – comes against a backdrop of simmering communal incidents across the district. In Keregodu village, the recent hoisting of a saffron flag on the official Gram Panchayat flagpost drew widespread condemnation for its overt majoritarian symbolism on a government structure. Earlier this year, clashes during the Ganesha Chaturthi processions in Nagamangala and Maddur shattered Mandya’s record of peaceful communal coexistence.