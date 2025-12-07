Double up efforts to redress regional imbalance in Karnataka

Back-to-back breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seem to have helped Congress buy some time to resolve the contentious leadership issue. While that could resurface any time to haunt the party, for now, it hopes to deny the opposition a potent weapon during the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi and ensure the issue doesn’t dominate the proceedings.

The 10-day session starting on Monday is important for the ruling party to send out a message that governance is not affected by the power struggle and that they are united in taking on the BJP-JDS combine. The opposition, on its part, sees an opportunity to expose chinks in Congress’ unity and drive home the point that governance has indeed taken a backseat.

However, beyond mere party politics, the session offers an opportunity for the government and members cutting across party lines to demonstrate their commitment to addressing long-standing concerns about regional imbalance in the state.

The North Karnataka issues should be discussed in detail on priority, instead of keeping the subject towards the end of the session. The issues related to North Karnataka aren’t necessarily meant to be discussed only in Belagavi, but since the entire government machinery shifts to the region once a year with a specific purpose, members cutting across parties and regions should brainstorm measures to ensure equitable development of the state. Along with that, other major issues must also get due importance during the session.

To ensure that the session is not ritualistic but result-oriented, the government must also present an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the discussions held during previous sessions.