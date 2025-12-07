KGF Police conduct early-morning raid on 23 rowdy sheeters, seize weapons and ganja

KGF: KGF Police conducted a major raid in the early hours of Sunday targeting the residences of 23 rowdy sheeters, under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput and Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmaiah.

During the operation, two individuals were arrested for possession of lethal weapons and ganja.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Rajput said the raid followed all legal procedures and involved five Circle Inspectors, 15 Sub-Inspectors, 120 police personnel, and District Armed Reserve staff. The operation covered multiple areas of KGF District Police jurisdiction, including Robertsonpet, Andersonpet, BEML Nagar, Oorgaum, and Bangarpet.

“Rowdy sheeter Abhiseriel (alias Abhi) was found in possession of lethal weapons, including a machete, sword, and knife, while Joth (alias Abhishek) had ganja in his residence,” Rajput said. Both were booked under relevant sections and remanded to judicial custody.

He added that raids would continue in the interest of public safety and to curb criminal activity by rowdy sheeters.

On a separate note, SP Rajput said that from Monday, wearing helmets will be mandatory for two-wheeler riders, with violators fined Rs. 500. “We appeal to the public to cooperate with the police to save lives, as head injuries are common in accidents,” he said.

DSP Lakshmaiah warned that rowdy sheeters involved in illegal activities would be dealt with firmly. He also assured that anyone reporting threats or illegal activity could approach the police confidentially.