Belagavi winter session to focus on burning issues of North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Both Houses of the legislature will discuss issues concerning North Karnataka during the ongoing joint legislature session in Belagavi. One of the main reasons for holding the winter session in Belagavi is to bring the focus on northern parts and discuss development of the region, which lags behind other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday said that the House will dedicate the entire proceedings of every Wednesday and Thursday exclusively to discuss the critical issues of North Karnataka in the ongoing winter session of the legislature.

Speaking to reporters in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday, Horatti said that in the last winter session, 11 MLCs discussed issues pertaining to North Karnataka for about 5 hours and 12 minutes.

He assured that this session, too, will give special priority and uninterrupted time for addressing long-pending regional concerns. He said time will be allotted after the Question Hour.

Major issues such as the implementation of Krishna Upper Bank, Mahadayi, and Kalasa-Banduri irrigation projects, forest land encroachment and rehabilitation issues, problems faced by farmers of North Karnataka and proposed solutions, and employment generation strategies will be discussed. He said that the House will not be adjourned until the discussion is fully completed.

The 157th Council session has allotted 10 working days, and so far, 1,649 questions have been received.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee has decided to hold discussions on the issues concerning North Karnataka in the Assembly from Tuesday.