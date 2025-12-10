Over 3.22 lakh applications for BPL ration cards pending across Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: As many as 3,22,468 applications for below poverty line (BPL) ration cards are pending across Karnataka, with the highest number reported from north Karnataka districts and Bengaluru.

The backlog has been recorded in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts.

Replying to an unstarred question raised by MLC Balkhees Banu during the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K H Muniyappa tabled district-wise data on the pending applications.

According to the figures, Belagavi tops the list with 39,019 pending applications, followed by Kalaburagi with 36,037, Vijayapura with 24,293, Raichur with 18,111, Bengaluru with 18,035, Bidar with 17,671, Bagalkot with 13,658, Dharwad with 12,337, Koppal with 11,446 and Ballari with 10,709 applications.