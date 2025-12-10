Over 3.22 lakh applications for BPL ration cards pending across Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: As many as 3,22,468 applications for below poverty line (BPL) ration cards are pending across Karnataka, with the highest number reported from north Karnataka districts and Bengaluru.
The backlog has been recorded in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts.
Replying to an unstarred question raised by MLC Balkhees Banu during the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K H Muniyappa tabled district-wise data on the pending applications.
According to the figures, Belagavi tops the list with 39,019 pending applications, followed by Kalaburagi with 36,037, Vijayapura with 24,293, Raichur with 18,111, Bengaluru with 18,035, Bidar with 17,671, Bagalkot with 13,658, Dharwad with 12,337, Koppal with 11,446 and Ballari with 10,709 applications.
The minister said the verification process of all pending applications is currently underway. He also categorically denied allegations that BPL cards were being converted into non-priority household (NPHH) cards, which are issued to above poverty line (APL) beneficiaries.
“No BPL card has been converted into an NPHH card,” Muniyappa told the House.
Raising the issue, Banu said poor families, daily-wage workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and street vendors were facing serious hardship due to the alleged conversion of BPL cards into NPHH cards.
She also drew the minister’s attention to the plight of beneficiaries suffering from serious health conditions such as cancer, heart ailments and kidney diseases, who were finding it difficult to access subsidised food grains and medical support.
Responding to the concerns, Muniyappa said if any BPL card had been temporarily shifted to NPHH status, eligible beneficiaries could submit a fresh application to the local tahsildar along with relevant documents within 45 days of the conversion. After due verification, the original BPL status would be restored.
For those facing medical emergencies, the minister said there is also a provision to apply for a BPL card online to ensure immediate access to welfare benefits.