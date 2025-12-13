Biker dies in hit-and-run, ex-min’s SUV confiscated

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run, a 27-year-old two-wheeler rider died on the spot after colliding head-on with an SUV that is linked to former minister HM Revanna, who is now the chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee.
The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday near Gudemaranahalli tollbooth in Magadi taluk. Revanna’s son R Shashank, his wife, child and father-in-law were in the SUV.
The victim’s family alleged that after the accident, the SUV fled from the spot and was stopped after a chase of almost 5 km. Claiming to park the vehicle to the side, the driver is said to have again fled from the spot with the SUV.
Revanna said his son was not driving the SUV and the vehicle was not stopped as as his daughter-in-law, grandchild and another person were in the vehicle.
The deceased, Rajesh, was a resident of Belagumba village in Magadi taluk and employed with a private company in the city. He was returning home when the accident occurred.
“It is a hit-and-run case. Details of the person driving the SUV is yet to be ascertained,” Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda said.
HM Revanna says son was not drunk, apologises to family
“There was a two-day pooja at the farmhouse in Magadi. On Thursday, after the Durga pooja and having food, my son Shashank, his wife, son and father-in-law left in the SUV. The vehicle was driven by a driver and not my son.
Two two-wheelers were seen chasing each other on the opposite side near the toll booth, and one of the two-wheeler riders crashed into the vehicle in which my son’s family was travelling.
After the accident, instead of checking what happened to the two-wheeler rider, they continued to drive as they were scared. I apologise for it. I know the family of the deceased Rajesh and will talk to them. My son did not attend any party and was not driving under the influence of alcohol. The claims are all false and baseless.
There is enough proof to show that all of us were at the pooja. Four drivers work for us. Let the police investigate. The SUV has been handed over to the police,” Revanna said.Rajesh, a relative of the deceased, said after the accident, the SUV did not stop and fled from the spot.
“We had to chase to stop the vehicle. One person after getting down from the vehicle claimed that he was the son of HM Revanna. The SUV sped away again,” he added.