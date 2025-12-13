Biker dies in hit-and-run, ex-min’s SUV confiscated

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run, a 27-year-old two-wheeler rider died on the spot after colliding head-on with an SUV that is linked to former minister HM Revanna, who is now the chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Committee.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday near Gudemaranahalli tollbooth in Magadi taluk. Revanna’s son R Shashank, his wife, child and father-in-law were in the SUV.

The victim’s family alleged that after the accident, the SUV fled from the spot and was stopped after a chase of almost 5 km. Claiming to park the vehicle to the side, the driver is said to have again fled from the spot with the SUV.

Revanna said his son was not driving the SUV and the vehicle was not stopped as as his daughter-in-law, grandchild and another person were in the vehicle.

The deceased, Rajesh, was a resident of Belagumba village in Magadi taluk and employed with a private company in the city. He was returning home when the accident occurred.

“It is a hit-and-run case. Details of the person driving the SUV is yet to be ascertained,” Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda said.