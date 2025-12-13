Businessman shot at with air gun while walking in Krishna Rao Park

While they were walking inside the park, and had moved about 20feet from Renuka Yellamma Temple, there was a loud noise from old Kanakapura Road side, which is next to the park. The complainant suddenly felt a sharp pain on the left side of his neck, as if something had pierced him. He touched his neck and felt blood.

He immediately told Venugopal that it felt someone had shot him with an air gun, and asked him to check if anyone was near by. They looked around but saw no one. The complainant went to a nearby hospital, and from there to a hospital in Jayanagar, with Venugopal and another person.

“The victim claims that about 10 years ago, he had a dispute regarding a family property near Majestic. He also claimed he had a quarrel over the building where he runs a bar in Basavanagudi. He suspects someone intentionally or negligently fired a gun or air gun, injuring his neck. He suspects the involvement of three persons in the attack,” said an officer.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and BNS.