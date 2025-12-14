‘One-time wonders’ fuel Shivakumar’s CM ambitions amid skepticism

BENGALURU: In a bold display of loyalty or sheer opportunism, a cadre of new Congress MLAs are throwing their weight behind Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s long-simmering quest to succeed Siddaramaiah as CM at the middle of the present term. But with history, alliances, and cold political math stacked against them, insiders whisper that this uprising might fizzle out soon, except that some unseen AICC leaders are stoking the fire.

Leading the charge is Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, the underdog who stunned the JDS dynasty in 2023 by edging out Nikhil Kumaraswamy by 10,715 votes. Hussain recently doubled down, predicting Shivakumar will ascend to the CM throne after January 6.

Congress veterans are scratching their heads and wondering what shields these upstarts from party discipline? Despite a show-cause notice from the Congress high command, Hussain hasn’t bothered to respond, and sources say Delhi’s All-India Congress Committee (AICC) brass isn’t losing sleep over it. A Congress senior leader said that it is a war of statements, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on one side and Hussain on the other.

MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga had earlier responded to Yathindra saying he is only an MLC and that the CM is elected by MLAs.

But coming to Hussain, Ramanagara is a JDS heartland where Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy trounced him in 2018 by 22,636 votes and won it in 2013 against Congress’ Maridevaru by over 25,000. Experts said that come 2028, with JDS cozying up to BJP, he is likely to lose as there will be no three-way split. “He knows he’s toast. Backing Shivakumar? It’s a cry from a sinking ship,” an analyst said.

Joining the chorus is Mudigere’s Nayana Motamma, who is riding on the coattails of her mother C Motamma, who is a three-time MLA (1978, 1989 and 1999) and former opposition leader.