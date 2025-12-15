BMRCL prepares Silver Line tenders amid costly, time-consuming double-decker plan

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will soon float tenders for the Silver Line of Namma Metro’s Phase 3, connecting Hossahalli Metro Station to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, after a prolonged delay.

However, execution on the ground is expected to be slow and significantly more expensive as the 12.15-km corridor will be implemented as a double-decker project.

According to BMRCL officials, while preparatory work is nearing completion, the unique design, comprising a surface road, flyover and elevated Metro line, will reduce construction speed and increase costs.

“Presently, Namma Metro is constructed at an average pace of 7–8 km per year, which will be further slowed down to 3–5 km per year as it will be a double-deck project,” a BMRCL official, seeking anonymity, told The New Indian Express.

Experts working with BMRCL said execution of Metro rail projects in Bengaluru has been the slowest in the country, and the double-decker scheme is likely to exacerbate delays.

They pointed out that Metro work began in Bengaluru in 2002, and by 2027 the target was to achieve 175 km, translating to about 8 km per year. However, this projection did not factor in additional flyover construction. In the last 14 years, only 96.1 km has been completed.