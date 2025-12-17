Centre says Karnataka got lower NABARD funds due to improved bank lending

SHIVAMOGGA: KARNATAKA received reduced funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in recent years owing to improved performance by banks in meeting Priority Sector Lending (PSL) targets, the Union government has claimed.

Replying to an unstarred question from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that in order to ensure adequate flow of credit from the banking system to the sectors of the economy which are crucial for socio-economic development, PSL targets are allotted to banks by the RBI. In the event of any shortfall in achievement of PSL targets by the banks, funds are then allocated to financial institutions for financing critical sectors.

NABARD receives annual allocations from the PSL shortfall corpus from which it releases funds to states.

“In recent years, due to the improved performance of banks in meeting the target for priority sector lending, the PSL shortfall corpus has been decreasing,” the minister said.

The minister said allocations under various PSL-linked funds were rationalised based on demand, government priorities and utilisation in previous years. As a result, Karnataka saw a reduction in NABARD funding, particularly under Short Term Seasonal Agricultural Operations funds .