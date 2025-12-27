11-year-old girl injured in alleged moral policing involving beef transport in Mangaluru; FIR registered

MANGALURU: An incident of alleged moral policing was reported on Saturday around 10 am on Malali–Narlapadavi Road under Bajpe Police Station limits in Mangaluru, in which an 11-year-old girl sustained injuries after her motorcycle was forcibly blocked.

Police said Abdul Sattar Mullarpatna was travelling with his minor daughter on a motorcycle while carrying approximately 19 kg of beef meat, allegedly without valid documents. During the journey, two men, identified as Sumit Bhandari (21) and Rajat Naik (30), both residents of Yedapadavu, allegedly intercepted them by blocking the road with a Tata Sumo.

The sudden obstruction caused the motorcycle to fall, resulting in the minor suffering a burn injury to her leg from the vehicle’s silencer. Following the incident, Abdul Sattar reportedly fled the scene, while local residents rushed the injured girl to a hospital.