Bengaluru man accused of abetting wife's suicide kills self, mother hurt in bid to end life

NAGPUR: A Bengaluru man accused of abetting the suicide of his wife ended his life in a hotel in Nagpur on Saturday, while his mother later attempted suicide out of shock at the turn of events, a police official said.

The incident took place at a hotel on Wardha Road here, the Sonegaon police station official added.

"Suraj Shivanna (36), a a resident of BEL Layout in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, hanged himself from a ceiling fan. His wife Ganvi had committed suicide on December 22 in Vidyaranyapura police limits just one-and-half months after marriage. Suraj was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of her parents," the official said.