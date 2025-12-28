BJP criticises CM Siddaramaiah, Rahul over Foxconn claim

BENGALURU: BJP MPs Basavaraj Bommai and Lahar Singh Siroya on Saturday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for taking credit for Foxconn’s investments and job creation in Karnataka.

Bommai said the Foxconn MoU was signed on March 3, 2023, during his tenure as the CM, after detailed discussions with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. The BJP government allotted 300 acres of land near Bengaluru International Airport to facilitate the investment that was expected to create 1 lakh jobs, Bommai said and also tagged a video of his meeting with Liu.

“When governance fails, staking claim for others’ work becomes convenient,” Bommai responded to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that if Make in India is truly a success, why can’t BJP’s “double-engine” states match what Karnataka has delivered.

Siroya said whenever the Congress has been in power in Karnataka, they have lost investment to neighbouring states. “If a white paper is released, it will be clear how many companies chose to invest outside Karnataka during Siddaramaiah’s first term as CM and at present. Can Siddaramaiah’s government claim any vision other than splitting up castes, promoting his AHINDA agenda and creating chaos by promoting urban-Naxals?” he asked.

Siroya said when the US President Donald Trump called India a “dead economy”, the first person who rushed to endorse it was Rahul Gandhi. “Whenever he has gone abroad, he has spoken ill of India and Indian businesses. Now, without batting an eyelid, they claim the credit for Foxconn’s investment and job creation in Karnataka,” he said.