Bengaluru becoming drug den as cops in slumber: BJP

BENGALURU: The BJP has publicly commented on the recent drug seizures, particularly the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force’s busting of three illegal mephedrone – a narcotic drug – manufacturing units in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday and seizing contraband expected to be worth about Rs 56 crore, as well as on the broader drug menace in the state.

BJP president BY Vijayendra said, “Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, now being described as a “drug hub” is not just alarming, but a testimony to the collapse of law and order. After Mysuru, the Maharashtra police have now detected three drug factories in Bengaluru itself. Does this mean our state’s intelligence department and police machinery are sleeping? Do you have even the slightest concern for our children and youth?”

Vijayendra added, “Our police system must act immediately, without allowing any political interference. I urge the state government to take immediate action.” Former DCM and senior BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said it was a “failure” of the Congress government that Maharashtra police had to expose functional narcotic factories in Bengaluru, while the state’s own police and intelligence were unaware of their existence.