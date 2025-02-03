Karnataka education crisis exposed as ASER 2024 reveals alarming learning gaps

BENGALURU: While students are moving from one grade to next in schools across Karnataka, many cannot read, think or understand basic topics. The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 reveals a grim reality — enrolment numbers may look good on paper, but actual education is crumbling.
While schools struggle with learning and infrastructure gaps, even those attending regularly are falling behind in basic skills, from math to reading and problem-solving. Rural students remain the worst hit, with government schools grappling with inconsistent attendance, lack of parental support and a widening digital divide.
As policymakers push new models and frameworks, the data makes one thing clear — Karnataka’s education system is not only struggling, but it is leaving a generation behind.
The report, facilitated by NGO Pratham, aimed to address gaps in the education system. It covered 30 districts in Karnataka and 605 rural districts across India.
32.7% of first standard students cannot recognise letters, 39.8% cannot read words
As per the findings pertaining to 30 districts in Karnataka, 32.7% of first standard students cannot even recognise letters, while 39.8% can read letters but not words. Of fifth-standard students, only 34% can read a second standard level text, showing that despite hopeful claims, literacy levels remain inadequate.
Moreover, gender-based differences in reading proficiency are evident across all grades. In 2024, boys lag behind girls in Std III, V and VIII in their ability to read a Std II level text, with the gender gap widening in higher grades.
Longitudinal data, recorded between 2014 and 2024 shows that while the number of children who can read a Std II level text has improved slightly in certain years, there are significant disparities between government and private schools.
For example, in Std III, children enrolled in private schools perform better than those in government schools. However, the gap has reduced slightly over the years, with a 2024 figure showing 37.8% of children in government schools able to read Std II level text compared to 60.3% in private schools, the report said.
Presence of multi-grade schools
The findings suggest that in Karnataka, in 2024, 89% of Std I children and 87.7% of Std II children in primary schools were sitting with students from other standards. In upper primary or higher classes, 77.9% of Std I children and 78.3% of Std II children were observed in multigrade settings.
Experts attribute the alarming decline in learning and reading levels to multigrade classrooms, single-teacher schools, and low-enrolment institutions.
Karnataka has at least 43,000 teacher vacancies, over 6,150 single teachers at schools and numerous multigrade schools where students from classes I, II, and III are forced to learn together under the supervision of just one teacher. “How can we be shocked when a third grader is struggling to keep up? This system is flawed, and expecting success under such conditions is unrealistic,” development educationist Prof Niranjanaradhya VP said.
Is digital literacy contributing to digital dependency?
The report appreciates that smartphones have become a common part of children’s lives, with 94.5% of those aged 14-16 having access to one at home. While this suggests that digital technology is becoming more widespread, it also raises a larger question - Is smartphone access among children truly being used for education, or is it creating a dependency that shifts them away from the physical activities and interactions that their age requires?
About 64.4% of children reported using a smartphone for learning in the reference week, but 70.6% were also engaged in social media. Moreover, when a child says they are using a smartphone for studying, how is that measured? Does it mean watching educational videos, reading online notes, or simply having a study app open while being distracted by notifications? Even if smartphones are being used for studying, is this the right path?
“At an age when physical activity, outdoor play and direct human interaction are essential for cognitive and emotional development, is growing reliance on smartphones leading children away from experiences that shape their overall well being,” questioned child rights activist Vasudev Sharma. “Technology is necessary, but the way it is introduced matters.
If learning becomes too dependent on digital tools, it could affect attention spans, creativity, and real-world social skills. Instead of encouraging a balance, are we unknowingly normalising a system where children see screens as the default solution for education, entertainment and communication, leaving little room for anything else?” he lamented.
This is digital dependency and not digital literacy, experts say, warning that if the trend continues, it would lead to mental health problems from a very young age.
Lack of physical education teachers
Data shows that over the years, more schools have been allotting time for physical education, especially at the primary level, where it increased from 59.7% in 2020 to 86.5% in 2024. However, having a dedicated physical education teacher remains a challenge.
In upper primary and higher classes, the percentage of schools with a separate teacher for physical education has dropped significantly from 42.3% in 2018 to just 25.1% in 2024. Instead, more schools are relying on other subject teachers to conduct physical education classes.
While schools may be dedicating more time to physical activities, the lack of trained physical education teachers and proper infrastructure raises concerns about how effectively students are engaging in sports and fitness activities.
Experts question report
The ASER 2024 report paints a picture of learning recovery — one that educationists and child rights experts call misleading, one-sided and dangerously incomplete, with limited sample size.
While the report records improvements in reading and learning compared to previous years, it stops short of addressing why students were struggling in the first place. Instead of addressing or at least acknowledging these systemic failures, the report projects an illusion of recovery with learning levels coming back and in some cases, even better than the ‘pre-pandemic’ stage. With the findings only focusing on selective progress while ignoring the root causes of educational decline, Karnataka risks burying a crisis that is already leaving thousands of children behind.
The report, in one of the sections, mentioned that “the idea of every child in school and learning well, one feels, is within reach. Access to schools is complete”. However, the ground picture painted by the data of the same report tells a different story — one far from reach.
With the report highlighting that private school students are performing better, experts question if the report is deliberately painting government schools in a poor light, while showcasing private schools as superior, thereby pushing the narrative for privatisation instead of highlighting where the government must intervene.
Prof Niranjanaradhya criticised the report for listing problems without questioning the root causes. The report and its findings cannot — and should not — be read in isolation, because without understanding the underlying issues, there will be nothing left to address.
“According to the findings, even the poor of the poorest will see government schools as inadequate and will be left with no choice but to move their children to private schools, hoping for a better opportunity,” he said.
If a child cannot read, learn, or do basic math, why is it so? Are they struggling despite enough teachers, resources, and policies? What exactly is failing them? The report doesn’t ask, doesn’t connect, doesn’t explain, Prof Niranjanaradhya said, arguing that the government is fully aware of the true state of education, and it must take responsibility. “State governments, too, cannot stay silent — they must take a clear stand, whether agreeing or disagreeing, but at least show they have a viewpoint on the matter,” he added.
Educationists opine that a more constructive approach would be to emphasise why government schools are lagging behind in certain areas and where targeted interventions are needed, rather than letting the numbers indirectly paint a poor picture.
The government’s role in improving training, infrastructure and implementation mechanisms should be a key takeaway from such reports. Instead of merely contrasting with private schools, a deeper analysis of why disparities exist could offer clearer policy recommendations.
However, activists say that the government does not act on data. “What is the government really doing about the data,” Nagasimha G Rao, Director of Child Rights Trust, asked. “The issue is not just about learning levels or lack of facilities — the data exposes long-standing failures that need to be addressed. This is about a broken system that needs fixing now,” he said.