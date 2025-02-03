Karnataka education crisis exposed as ASER 2024 reveals alarming learning gaps

BENGALURU: While students are moving from one grade to next in schools across Karnataka, many cannot read, think or understand basic topics. The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 reveals a grim reality — enrolment numbers may look good on paper, but actual education is crumbling.

While schools struggle with learning and infrastructure gaps, even those attending regularly are falling behind in basic skills, from math to reading and problem-solving. Rural students remain the worst hit, with government schools grappling with inconsistent attendance, lack of parental support and a widening digital divide.

As policymakers push new models and frameworks, the data makes one thing clear — Karnataka’s education system is not only struggling, but it is leaving a generation behind.

The report, facilitated by NGO Pratham, aimed to address gaps in the education system. It covered 30 districts in Karnataka and 605 rural districts across India.

32.7% of first standard students cannot recognise letters, 39.8% cannot read words

As per the findings pertaining to 30 districts in Karnataka, 32.7% of first standard students cannot even recognise letters, while 39.8% can read letters but not words. Of fifth-standard students, only 34% can read a second standard level text, showing that despite hopeful claims, literacy levels remain inadequate.

Moreover, gender-based differences in reading proficiency are evident across all grades. In 2024, boys lag behind girls in Std III, V and VIII in their ability to read a Std II level text, with the gender gap widening in higher grades.