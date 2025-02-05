BJP leader Sriramulu casts eye on Kudligi

KUDLIGI, HOSAPETE : BJP leader and former minister B Sriramulu recently announced that he would contest the next assembly election from Kudligi. Now, he regularly visits Kudligi taluk.

The decision came after his fallout with close friend, Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, and his outburst against party state president BY Vijayendra.

His announcement has disturbed local BJP leaders who want a local candidate, but the next election is more than three years away. Kudligi, an ST Reserved constituency, was won by the Congress, and Dr NT Srinivas is the sitting MLA. The highly educated doctor was formerly employed with AIIMS in New Delhi, and his friendly nature helped him connect with the public.

Sriramulu has already started a soft campaign and has been holding a series of meetings with locals. Some BJP workers support him, while others are not too happy with the recent developments in Kudligi. MLA Reddy had also suggested to Sriramulu that Ballari Rural was suitable for him and he was ready to support him.

Last week, a senior local BJP leader had said at a press meet that though Sriramulu had announced that he would contest from Kudligi, the ultimate decision would be taken by the high command.

“Reservation could change before the next assembly election. He is visiting the constituency twice a week, which is good, but if it is with the intention of contesting the assembly election, it doesn’t work. If the party gives him the ticket, we are ready to work for him. We have to wait for the next assembly election in 2028, unless the government falls before that,” he said.

A senior Congress leader said Kudligi is a party stronghold, and MLA NT Srinivas is known for his development works. The party has won the seat in the past four assembly elections, and now Sriramulu is roaming around in Kudligi taluk, looking to create drama but will again be defeated, he added.