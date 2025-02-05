Brass will resolve leadership row within 15 days: Lop R Ashoka

HASSAN: Expressing deep concern over increasing dissident activities in state BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday said he is confident that the party high command will resolve the alleged crisis by taking senior leaders into confidence within a fortnight.

He said the party top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are aware of the developments and have sought the opinion of state leaders. BJP is a disciplined party and every leader and worker should follow the principles of the party, he added. “I cannot disclose party affairs before the public as I am one of the disciplined and sincere party workers,” he said.

He expressed his regret over remarks of some party leaders against party state president BY Vijayendra. He said leaders are not above the party and will face action if they fail to abide by the decisions of the high command.

Ashoka said he expressed his opinion before national BJP president JP Nadda and party Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal.

On several people committing suicide after being harassed by microfinance companies in the state, he said the state government should be held responsible. These people would not have committed suicide if the government had released enough grants to different boards and corporations, which are accessed by people for loans, he added.