Karnataka gears up for Global Investors Meet aiming for Rs 10 lakh crore investments

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Wednesday that Karnataka is set to host its most ambitious Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025 and that GIM will bring together more 75 marquee global leaders across over 25 thought-provoking sessions.

Taking place from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, the summit will be a powerhouse of insights, networking, and opportunities, Patil said.

With the theme “Reimagining Growth”, GIM, Invest Karnataka 2025 will focus on technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a premier global investment hub. Global business visionaries like Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra, Aditya Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal, Kirloskar Systems chairperson & MD Geetanjali Kirloskar and Volvo Group President & CEO Martin Lundstedt will take part.

MP Shashi Tharoor, who is also chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou, former deputy chairman, Planning Commission of India Montek Singh Ahluwalia and others policy and governance experts will take part.

There will be leaders in tech and innovation like Oday Abbosh, Global Sustainability Leader, IBM and Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder, Nothing, along with leaders from investment and startups like Prashant Prakash, Partner, Accel and Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha, True Beacon, Gruhas, the organisers said.

Patil said that GIM is expected to drive investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. With collaborations spanning 18 countries and 9 dedicated country pavilions, the summit will foster critical technology and innovation exchange at a global scale.