Karnataka roadshows secure USD 3 billion investment interest, MoUs over Rs 11k crore

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s global roadshows in Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and Europe have attracted investment interest worth $3 billion and MoUs exceeding Rs 11,000 crore.

“We have got a great response to our roadshows. In Japan and South Korea, more than 200 companies participated. In Europe, the state held over 50 B2G (business to government) meetings and seven roadshows across four countries. We also collaborated with more than 20 universities,” Large and Small Industries Minister MB Patil told The New Indian Express ahead of the Global Investors Meet to be held from February 12-14.

Patil also highlighted that Karnataka is working on implementing a ‘AI-powered single window’ clearance system to simplify the investment process, making it easier for companies to navigate approvals and access tailored incentives. These are developed in collaboration with Microsoft and include AI-driven tools to assist investors, ensuring faster and more efficient project clearances, Patil added.

The AI-powered single window system will bring together land allocation tools, a grievance redressal mechanism, and application processes on a single platform. It will also include multi-lingual AI chatbots and Geographic Information System-based (GIS) tools to help investors make informed decisions, the minister said.