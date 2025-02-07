Vijayendra warns BJP rebels; says will respond after party chief election

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday said that he will respond to his detractors in the party after the election process for the state president’s post is completed. The election process is expected to be completed by February 20.

Hitting out at those attacking him and his father BS Yediyurappa and “neutral” leaders who have maintained stoic silence over the power struggle in Karnataka BJP, Vijayendra said, “I am aware of the statements made by some of the leaders of my party. I did not react to their statements as it would have embarrassed the party and our workers,” he told the media.

Replying to the verbal attack by his main critic, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and his associates on Yediyurappa, Vijayendra issued a warning, albeit in a subtle manner. “After elections to the party chief’s post conclude, I will reply to their statements one by one. The election process will start anytime soon, and there are indications that it will be over by February 20,” he said.

Vijayendra said that he felt let down by the attitude of senior leaders in the party, including those identified as neutral, for not coming in support of Yediyurappa.