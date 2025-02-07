Vijayendra warns BJP rebels; says will respond after party chief election

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday said that he will respond to his detractors in the party after the election process for the state president’s post is completed. The election process is expected to be completed by February 20.
Hitting out at those attacking him and his father BS Yediyurappa and “neutral” leaders who have maintained stoic silence over the power struggle in Karnataka BJP, Vijayendra said, “I am aware of the statements made by some of the leaders of my party. I did not react to their statements as it would have embarrassed the party and our workers,” he told the media.
Replying to the verbal attack by his main critic, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and his associates on Yediyurappa, Vijayendra issued a warning, albeit in a subtle manner. “After elections to the party chief’s post conclude, I will reply to their statements one by one. The election process will start anytime soon, and there are indications that it will be over by February 20,” he said.
Vijayendra said that he felt let down by the attitude of senior leaders in the party, including those identified as neutral, for not coming in support of Yediyurappa.
“Those leaders who claim to be neutral should first shut the mouths of those who are humiliating Yediyurappa. I am ready to bear any insult. But I cannot tolerate when they insult my father, who worked for the party’s growth in the state. Should party national leaders come to fix all these issues? Aren’t they (neutral leaders) responsible? I am not saying that neutral leaders are backing the rebels...,” he thundered.
He warned that those who don’t come out in support of Yediyurappa will face the wrath of party workers.
On former minister B Sriramulu claiming that Vijayendra lacked experience to lead the party in the state, the latter said that he has enough experience as a party worker and office bearer for the last 18-20 years.
Vijayendra claimed that despite being a first-time MLA, he had successfully led the party for a year by taking out a padayatra against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case and launching a struggle against the ST Corporation irregularities, rejecting the allegation of adjustment politics. “I am satisfied with my work as the president, and the party’s workers also feel the same,” he added.