Fire personnel rescue the woman from the well at Tadaga village in Ajjampura.
Fire personnel rescue the woman from the well at Tadaga village in Ajjampura.(Photo | Express)
Karnataka

Woman falls into 20-ft deep well in Karnataka; saved after many hours

The victim accidentally fell into an abandoned well at night and cried for help, but no one noticed.
Published on

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A 40-year-old woman accidentally fell into a 20-ft deep abandoned well without a retaining wall and was severely injured at Tadaga village in Ajjampura taluk.

Thimmakka (40), from Chikkajajur in Holakere taluk, had come to her relative’s house at Tadaga village for a festival dinner. In the night, she accidentally slipped and fell into the abandoned well. She cried for help the entire night. Ufortunately, nobody noticed her.

The next day, villagers heard her screams and found the woman. Soon, they informed Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Injury
falls in well
saved

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com