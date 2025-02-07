Woman falls into 20-ft deep well in Karnataka; saved after many hours

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A 40-year-old woman accidentally fell into a 20-ft deep abandoned well without a retaining wall and was severely injured at Tadaga village in Ajjampura taluk.

Thimmakka (40), from Chikkajajur in Holakere taluk, had come to her relative’s house at Tadaga village for a festival dinner. In the night, she accidentally slipped and fell into the abandoned well. She cried for help the entire night. Ufortunately, nobody noticed her.

The next day, villagers heard her screams and found the woman. Soon, they informed Fire and Emergency Services personnel.