Youths install Kempegowda statue, face off with police in Karnataka

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for some time on the Mysuru-T Narasipura Road near Lalith Mahal Palace on Saturday after a group installed a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda without prior permission from the authorities, leading to a face-off with the officials and police.

According to the police, members of the Alanahalli Vokkaliga Yuvakara Sangha installed the 10-ft-plus bronze statue at the circle around 2 am on Saturday.

So the youths transported the statue and installed it in the wee hours of the morning.

After coming to know about the incident, civic authorities along with the police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the youths to remove the statue. But the youths refused, which led to an exchange of words between them and the authorities.

MLA K Harish Gowda rushed to the spot and promised to install the statue after obtaining permission from the MCC.

Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.