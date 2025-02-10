A month on, broken drains along Queens Road in Bengaluru keep commuters on edge

BENGALURU: Broken drainage covers along Queens Road, from Cubbon Park Metro Station to MG Road Circle (near Chinnaswamy Stadium Road), have been a safety hazard for over a month, endangering pedestrians and motorists. Despite the high volume of daily commuters on this stretch, authorities are yet to take action.

Of the 30 drainage covers along the road, four are completely broken, and three are partially damaged, posing a significant threat to vehicle users. Only one barricade has been placed near a broken cover at the Chinnaswamy Stadium Bus Stop, but it offers limited protection.

Speaking to TNIE, Thalan Thammaiah, daily commuter who works at an IT firm, expressed his concern. “I have been observing this issue for weeks. At night, it’s especially dangerous. Bikers rushing home may not spot the broken covers, which could cause serious accidents,” he said, adding that pedestrians are also at risk. “With Chinnaswamy Stadium and Cubbon Park nearby, many pedestrians use this stretch, and those attempting to cross the road especially senior citizens could suffer injuries if they step on a damaged drainage cover,” he added.

Another commuter, Nithish CE, criticised the lack of precautionary measures by the authorities. “There are four broken covers, yet only one has a barricade, which may have been placed by the public. Authorities will act only after someone falls and gets injured, until then they will keep their eyes closed.” he said.