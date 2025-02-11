AXISCADES plans defence cluster in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Defence and aerospace technology & solutions provider AXISCADES plans to open a ‘Defence Atmanirbhar Cluster’ near KIADB aerospace SEZ, and will roll out its blueprint by next year. This project is being conceptualised in the company-owned 20.70 acres of land.

Apart from this, the Bengaluru-headquartered company plans GCC for unmanned warfare and will include drone/counter drone/radar hangars. Its facility in Electronics City is being transformed for this and will be commissioned by June 2025. The company on Monday announced an engagement with MBDA, a leading defence company, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Test Benches in the upcoming Defence and Aerospace Park near KIA. Top officials of the company at the Aero Show said this will enable MBDA to establish a reliable platform to roll out its Make in India initiatives.

AXISCADES MD and CEO Sharadhi Chandra Babu P said the CoE is “a powerful testimony of our leadership in the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) domain and a reflection of our high quality, cost-optimized deliveries. This strategic engagement with MBDA will grow further in the coming years”.

The company has undertaken built-to-spec and built-to-print assignments on Test Benches for MBDA since 2018. The COE will be set up at AXISCADES’s new premises coming up at Aerospace Park.