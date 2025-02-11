BJP brass may appoint Karnataka chief unanimously

BENGALURU: With the BJP central disciplinary committee issuing a show-cause notice to ‘rebel’ leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the party high command has sent out a clear message that the party’s Karnataka unit president will be appointed unanimously. It came as a setback to Yatnal and his team who had been insisting on an election for the top party post, while also setting off warning bells among those who owe allegiance to him.

The show-cause notice is being seen as a part of the process to clear the decks for incumbent state party president BY Vijayendra to continue in the post. Though the party has set no norm of holding elections to the post in other states, Yatnal and his followers had insisted on it.

The party cracked the whip with the show-cause notice as it would be embarrassing to the party if Yatnal had contested the election or fielded his candidate against Vijayendra, political analysts said. “The high command had two options -- either to stick to its guns to confirm Vijayendra as president, or go with Yatnal’s line of argument for the election,” remarked a BJP leader.