‘Indo-US defence ties deepening’ says US Chargé d’Affaires

BENGALURU: Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi, Jorgan K Andrews underscored his country’s commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation with India at the inauguration of the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 on Monday.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have talked about the need to deepen defence trade between our nations. I am happy to report that, from small startups to robust defence public sector undertakings to the expanding private defence sector, bilateral defence trade is deepening,” he added.

Andrews said “the US defence industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide high-quality, technologically advanced defence equipment and systems that are considered the most operationally reliable in the world”.

The US is one of the largest international exhibitors at Aero India 2025, featuring leading American aerospace and defence firms showcasing next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned systems, space technologies, and innovative defence capabilities.