AI to power future fighter jets: Ramco Systems at Aero India 2025

BENGALURU: The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring the newer way of fighting the war on the field. The fighter jets of tomorrow apparently are not going to be run by pilots, but by AI, said Manoj Singh, Chief Customer Officer & Global Business Head of Aviation Aerospace & Defence Business, Ramco Systems.

At Aero India, Ramco Systems has showcased its software solutions. Singh said that whether it is military drones or fighter jets, they have to sustain themselves when they are fighting the war in real time in terms of the supply chain.

“All the processes that come before the fight: the paths that the jets or drones have to navigate, the ammunition that has to go into it, planning and execution etc, is where Ramco comes in,” he said, adding the company also comes into the picture when these fighter jets and drones have to go through a regular series of checkups, maintenance activities and repairs.

Ramco’s MRO software is infused into each process -- from manufacturing to the sustainment of these war machines to the very end of their life cycle, he added. The company counts Airbus, Emirates, Air Asia, Bristow and others as its clients. Its software is being used by countries, including the US and Canada, UK, Belgium and others.

“With a lot of inflow of joint ventures happening with the Western nations, like Boeing, Lockheed or from the Europe side, Safran and others, this will really give a big boost to the overall industry.

India can benefit a lot, both for internal consumption as well as the export that India can do in joint ventures with these companies,” he said. He said the government should look at or first give preference to Made in India products before looking at other options. “I think the government should push a case for software and technologies in general, with a ‘Make in India’ perspective,” he said.