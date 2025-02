SHIVAMOGGA: Bhadravathi Congress MLA Sangameshwar’s son Basavesh allegedly threatened and verbally abused a woman official from the Department of Mines and Geology when she raided Seegabagi-Baballi area in Bhadravathi taluk, where illegal sand mining is rampant, on Sunday night.

Police have arrested three people in this connection. They have been identified as Ravi, 30, of Mavinakatte in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, Varun, 34, of Arkalgud in Hassan district, and Ajay, 28, of Surendragowda Camp in Bhadravathi taluk.

A video of the Sunday night’s incident has gone viral. After receiving information that sand was being transported illegally on a tractor, geologist of Bhadravathi division KK Jyoti and geologist of Shivamogga division Preeti Doddagoudar along with three staff members rushed to Seegabagi-Baballi, where Basavesh allegedly abused Jyothi in a foul language over the phone.

Jyothi, who lodged a police complaint, told reporters that the accused after abusing her also threatened to run a heavy vehicle over her team members.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the tahsildar’s office in Bhadravathi demanding that action be taken against Basavesh.